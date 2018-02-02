Top notch technology to help power the Super Bowl - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Top notch technology to help power the Super Bowl

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KAIT) -

While millions are expected to watch the Super Bowl over the weekend, there will be high tech gadgets on the field powering the big game.

According to Sport Techie, there will be over 106 cameras including SkyCams, 4K cameras, and 130 microphones.

There will be live stream capabilities, replays, apps, and help from Amazon’s Alexa.

To read more on the high tech Super Bowl experience, click here

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Expo helps farmers grow

    Expo helps farmers grow

    Friday, February 2 2018 3:36 PM EST2018-02-02 20:36:10 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 3:52 PM EST2018-02-02 20:52:01 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Hundreds headed to the annual Agri Appreciation Expo in Pocahontas.

    Hundreds headed to the annual Agri Appreciation Expo in Pocahontas.

  • Poplar Bluff Police searching for shoplifting suspect

    Poplar Bluff Police searching for shoplifting suspect

    Friday, February 2 2018 3:15 PM EST2018-02-02 20:15:22 GMT
    (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)

    The Poplar Bluff Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a male subject in relationto a shoplifting investigation.

    The Poplar Bluff Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a male subject in relationto a shoplifting investigation.

  • Punt away influenza at your Super Bowl tailgate

    Punt away influenza at your Super Bowl tailgate

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:20 AM EST2018-02-02 15:20:19 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-02-02 19:16:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Sunday's kickoff to Super Bowl 52 just so happens to coincide with one of the worst flu seasons in nearly a decade, according to the CDC.

    Sunday's kickoff to Super Bowl 52 just so happens to coincide with one of the worst flu seasons in nearly a decade, according to the CDC.

    •   
Powered by Frankly