Arkansas gets 10 sites on historic places list

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Ten properties in Arkansas have been listed on the country's official list of historically significant properties.    

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the sites are now added to the National Register of Historic Places.
    
The newly listed properties include a Cold War military base in Blytheville, a homestead near Salem and a poor-farm cemetery in Fort Smith. Johnny Cash's boyhood home in Mississippi County is among four properties still under consideration. They could be listed on the register later this month.
    
The state review board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program meets three times a year and usually considers up to 15 properties per meeting for nomination. A spokesman for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Commission says the program has a 98 percent success rate with its site nominations.
    
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

