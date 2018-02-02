Tonight: Cursive writing back in classrooms

Friday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Arkansas gets 10 sites on historic places list

Student arrested after graffiti prompts lockdown drill

Judge won't punish dad for trying to attack Nassar

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Flu Bowl instead of Super Bowl?

While watching the Super Bowl you may also need to watch out for the flu. Bryan McCormick has tips on how to keep you and your guests safe on Region 8 News.

Cursive writing coming back

An Arkansas law has brought back teaching cursive in schools. But how well is it working? Get reaction from some students on Region 8 News.

Part rain, part sunshine this weekend

Temperatures will be rising this weekend as small chances of rain move through. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

Child Support, 7 p.m.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., 8 p.m.

20/20, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

Blindspot, 7 p.m.

Taken, 8 p.m.

Dateline NBC, 9 p.m.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.