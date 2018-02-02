How to keep Region 8 News in your Facebook news feed - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

How to keep Region 8 News in your Facebook news feed

By David Rounds, Digital Content Director
(Source: Region 8 News Facebook page)
Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from Region 8 News.

Desktop computers

Go to our Facebook page and make sure you have "liked" Region 8 News. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the drop-down menu.

Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!

How to like the station page on the desktop version of Facebook.
Phone and tablet users

On your smartphone or tablet, go to the Region 8 News Facebook page and click "Like." The select "Follow" or "Following;" click it and turn "Get Notifications" to the on position.

How to follow on the Facebook mobile app
Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.

How to get station notifications on the mobile Facebook app
That's it! Thank you for choosing Region 8 News for your local news coverage.

