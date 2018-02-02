First hotel to be built in north Arkansas town

A small town in north Arkansas will soon have a new hotel, the first for the town.

According to a news release, Fairfield Bay, along with BD Alliance, LLC and DMC International, LLC, announced plans for a new 63-room, 4-story Cobblestone Hotel.

The release said this will be the first hotel in Fairfield Bay. It'll be located on Lost Creek Parkway next to the Fairfield Bay Conference and Visitor Center.

Fairfield Bay is a town of about 2,300 people in Cleburne and Van Buren Counties by Greers Ferry Lake.

The upcoming Cobblestone Hotel is poised to change the face of Fairfield Bay, according to the release.

“As someone who attends many conferences, the Cobblestone Hotel will give Fairfield Bay a huge competitive advantage over mid-size conference centers around Arkansas,” said Mayor Paul Wellenberger.

The mayor said the hotel will have a direct impact on the local economy. He's expecting new businesses to follow as well.

