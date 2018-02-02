Multi-agency investigation leads to rape arrest

Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Trumann man suspected of raping two children.

Sheriff Kevin Molder stated in a news release Friday that a local therapist notified his office on Thursday of statements made by two juveniles involving potential sexual misconduct with an adult.

Detectives with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, along with an investigator from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children and representatives from DHS, investigated the claims.

Based on the information gathered, investigators identified and arrested 40-year-old Kenneth Thomas on suspicion of two counts of rape.

He’s being held at the detention center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Sheriff Molder said more charges are expected.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.