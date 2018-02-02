Woman arrested for stealing pills from pharmacy

An Osceola woman is accused of swiping "large quantities" of prescription pills from a pharmacy shelf.

According to an Osceola Police Department incident report, the owners of the Pill Peddler Pharmacy contacted police in reference to a theft.

Jerry Rapert, the complainant, said an outside agency conducted a six-month audit on the pharmacy and found "large quantities of hydrocodone missing from the inventory," according to the report.

Rapert said he reviewed surveillance camera footage after learning of the audit's results.

He said he saw multiple instances where employee Krystal Cooper took bottles of hydrocodone and placed them in her purse. The theft, according to Rapert in the report, dated back to early November 2017.

According to court records Region 8 News obtained, a judge found probable cause to charge Cooper with possession of controlled substances (fraudulent practices). A judge set her bond at $50,000 and issued a no-contact order with the Pill Peddler Pharmacy.

