Prescribed burns for Bull Shoals and Norfork Lakes

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (USACE) - Personnel of the Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will conduct prescribed burns on public land surrounding Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes when weather conditions are favorable, until the second week of April.

Areas scheduled for burning include Minge Point and McGinnis Point on Norfork Lake and Jones Point and Strawberry Point on Bull Shoals Lake. If you have hunting stands located on any of these areas, please remove them immediately.

Areas to be burned include timber stands and glade restoration areas. Periodic burning improves stand health, and helps restore glade areas back to their natural condition. The burning will reduce wildfire fuel loads by removing debris such as leaf litter, treetops, and limbs.

Controlled burns also improve habitat for wildlife by promoting vigorous growth of non-woody vegetation and grasses which are important to wildlife for food and protective cover.

Burning also releases important nutrients into the soil and exposes the soil to sunlight which stimulates the formation of grasses and other green plants forming fibrous roots which helps control erosion.

For more information, call Natural Resource Specialist Ty Fowler at 870-425-2700 ext. 1433.