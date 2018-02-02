Craighead County students compete in spelling bee

About 100 students competed in the 2018 Craighead County Spelling Bee on Friday.

Students from fourth grade to eighth grade from 28 different schools in the county participated.

And students from the Arkansas State University Department of Media and the campus station ASU-TV produced the competition.

One fifth grader from MicroSociety Magnet School was just happy to be a part of the event.

“Even though I missed a letter, it was still fun,” Joey Campbell said. “I had a great time watching everyone participate.”

The competition began at 10 a.m. and lasted until the last student was standing.

It was held at Riceland Hall in the Fowler Center, and ASU-TV has been involved with the spelling bee since 1988.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.