Road department looks for funding for culvert repairs

The Sharp County Road Department is trying to secure funding to fix pipes that no longer meet state standards.

On Wildcat Road, which is off of Highway 230 outside Cave City, there are three large metal culverts that did not pass the state highway department’s inspection.

“They are failing and have rotted over the years,” Sharp County Road Superintendent Dan Melbourne said.

He said the road is heavily traveled by people going into Independence County and if the pipes collapse the county would have to close the road, causing drivers to go several miles out of the way.

The county is trying to get money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to do the repairs, but it is a very competitive grant.

“FEMA is letting counties that weren't affected by the spring of 2017 floods, they're letting some of us get in on this competitive grant to write grants to do these kind of projects to help some of the other counties who weren’t affected by that,” Melbourne said. “Of course, the counties who were affected by it have first chance at it. It’s worth a shot.”

The project is expected to cost between $100,000 and $125,000.

If they are not awarded money from FEMA, Melbourne is going to try to get a grant from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Melbourne wants people who use and live along Wildcat Road to know he is aware of the problem and that officials are working hard to get it fixed.

