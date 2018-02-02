Crews deal with broken water main Friday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews deal with broken water main Friday

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The water is safe to drink after Jonesboro City Water and Light crews spent Friday repairing a broken water main in a busy part of town. 

According to CWL official Kevan Inboden, crews got a call between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday on a 12-inch water main break on Red Wolf Boulevard near Phillips Drive. 

The main break did cause some discoloration to water in the area due to turbulence in the water distribution system, Inboden said. 

The water main was just off a larger 20-inch water main. 

Inboden said anyone who is still having problems with their water in the area, especially problems dealing with discoloration, can call CWL at 870-935-5581.

