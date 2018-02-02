State officials warn of counterfeit check

It may look like a check from the state of Arkansas but it is not, with state officials saying the check is going after taxpayers who can be left holding the bag.

According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, a counterfeit check is being sent to people in the state.

"The check is accompanied by a letter or email stating it is payment for placing advertising on your vehicle for the 'Amazon Online Store' or possibly another retailer," DFA spokesman Scott Hardin said in the release. "The specific instructions are to deposit the check, keeping $500 of it and wiring the remainder to a specific account in order to receive the ads to be placed on your vehicle."

Hardin said checks that have been brought to the attention of DF&A are for different amounts and that law enforcement has been put on notice about the checks.

In the media release, Hardin quoted advice from the Federal Trade Commission on the issue.

"If you were to deposit the check and wire the money, your bank would soon learn that the check was a fake. And you're out the money because the money you wired can't be retrieved, and you're responsible for the checks you deposit - even though you don't know they're fake," the FTC says on the issue.

