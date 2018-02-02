State officials warn of counterfeit check - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

State officials warn of counterfeit check

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

It may look like a check from the state of Arkansas but it is not, with state officials saying the check is going after taxpayers who can be left holding the bag. 

According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, a counterfeit check is being sent to people in the state. 

"The check is accompanied by a letter or email stating it is payment for placing advertising on your vehicle for the 'Amazon Online Store' or possibly another retailer," DFA spokesman Scott Hardin said in the release. "The specific instructions are to deposit the check, keeping $500 of it and wiring the remainder to a specific account in order to receive the ads to be placed on your vehicle." 

Hardin said checks that have been brought to the attention of DF&A are for different amounts and that law enforcement has been put on notice about the checks.

In the media release, Hardin quoted advice from the Federal Trade Commission on the issue. 

"If you were to deposit the check and wire the money, your bank would soon learn that the check was a fake. And you're out the money because the money you wired can't be retrieved, and you're responsible for the checks you deposit - even though you don't know they're fake," the FTC says on the issue.  

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Brookland Fire Dept. adds to their fleet

    Brookland Fire Dept. adds to their fleet

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-02-03 04:35:01 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 11:40 PM EST2018-02-03 04:40:45 GMT
    (Source: Chief Steve Beck)(Source: Chief Steve Beck)

    The Brookland Fire Department has a new set of wheels to add to their fleet.

    The Brookland Fire Department has a new set of wheels to add to their fleet.

  • Superintendent explains reason behind lockdown drill

    Superintendent explains reason behind lockdown drill

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:24 PM EST2018-02-03 04:24:08 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 11:38 PM EST2018-02-03 04:38:56 GMT
    (Source: Dr. Larry Bennett)(Source: Dr. Larry Bennett)

    After a student was arrested for threatening graffiti on a Newport High School bathroom stall, the superintendent is speaking out about why a school lockdown was issued.

    After a student was arrested for threatening graffiti on a Newport High School bathroom stall, the superintendent is speaking out about why a school lockdown was issued.

  • Pink Goes Red for hearts

    Pink Goes Red for hearts

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:41 PM EST2018-02-03 03:41:07 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 11:03 PM EST2018-02-03 04:03:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    An event dedicated to supporting the American Heart Association gave Micro Society Magnet School students a chance to get fit and have fun at the same time.

    An event dedicated to supporting the American Heart Association gave Micro Society Magnet School students a chance to get fit and have fun at the same time.

    •   
Powered by Frankly