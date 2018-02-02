New community center project in plans for Harrisburg - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New community center project in plans for Harrisburg

(Source: Harrisburg Area Chamber of Commerce) (Source: Harrisburg Area Chamber of Commerce)
HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

A new community center/exhibit building may be in the future for people in Harrisburg and Poinsett County, with the facility serving several different roles. 

According to a Facebook post on the Harrisburg Area Chamber of Commerce website, the 80 feet by 100 feet building project is a project for the city of Harrisburg, the Poinsett County Fair Board and the Harrisburg Area Chamber of Commerce. 

The group has received a $105,000 quote for the cost of the project. So far, the group has raised $77,000 and will be applying for three grants to help pay for the remainder of the project. 

In addition to the facility serving as an exhibit building during fair week, supporters say the yearly chamber banquet, local business meetings, family reunions, birthday parties and wedding showers will be held there. 

A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Harrisburg Municipal Building, next to the city library, to discuss the project. 

Anyone interested in the project can call the chamber office at 870-578-4104. 

