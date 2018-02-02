School sees renovation project finished - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

School sees renovation project finished

A $1.7 million renovation project was recently completed at the Newport School District. (Source: KAIT-TV) A $1.7 million renovation project was recently completed at the Newport School District. (Source: KAIT-TV)
NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

A pair of construction projects at the Newport School District is done, with school officials saying the work will provide a better look at the school's athletic history as well as more space. 

The $1.7 million project included a complete renovation of the lobby outside the school's basketball gym, as well as work at the concession stand and restrooms on the home side of the Newport football stadium. 

Superintendent Larry Bennett said the project includes trophy cases, while there will be more lobby and restroom space as well. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Brookland Fire Dept. adds to their fleet

    Brookland Fire Dept. adds to their fleet

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-02-03 04:35:01 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 11:40 PM EST2018-02-03 04:40:45 GMT
    (Source: Chief Steve Beck)(Source: Chief Steve Beck)

    The Brookland Fire Department has a new set of wheels to add to their fleet.

    The Brookland Fire Department has a new set of wheels to add to their fleet.

  • Superintendent explains reason behind lockdown drill

    Superintendent explains reason behind lockdown drill

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:24 PM EST2018-02-03 04:24:08 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 11:38 PM EST2018-02-03 04:38:56 GMT
    (Source: Dr. Larry Bennett)(Source: Dr. Larry Bennett)

    After a student was arrested for threatening graffiti on a Newport High School bathroom stall, the superintendent is speaking out about why a school lockdown was issued.

    After a student was arrested for threatening graffiti on a Newport High School bathroom stall, the superintendent is speaking out about why a school lockdown was issued.

  • Pink Goes Red for hearts

    Pink Goes Red for hearts

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:41 PM EST2018-02-03 03:41:07 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 11:03 PM EST2018-02-03 04:03:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    An event dedicated to supporting the American Heart Association gave Micro Society Magnet School students a chance to get fit and have fun at the same time.

    An event dedicated to supporting the American Heart Association gave Micro Society Magnet School students a chance to get fit and have fun at the same time.

    •   
Powered by Frankly