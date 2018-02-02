School sees renovation project finished

A pair of construction projects at the Newport School District is done, with school officials saying the work will provide a better look at the school's athletic history as well as more space.

The $1.7 million project included a complete renovation of the lobby outside the school's basketball gym, as well as work at the concession stand and restrooms on the home side of the Newport football stadium.

Superintendent Larry Bennett said the project includes trophy cases, while there will be more lobby and restroom space as well.

