Pink Goes Red for hearts

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

An event dedicated to supporting the American Heart Association gave Micro Society Magnet School students a chance to get fit and have fun at the same time.

Eta Upsilon chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held their Pink Goes Red event Friday for the third time at the Jonesboro school.

“We have several fun exercises for the kids to do,” said Latoya Wallace, a sorority member. “We got Mixed Fit, Zumba and Turbo Kick for the kids.”

Guests were asked to bring items like pop tarts, ravioli, ramen noodles, packaged crackers and other non-perishable food items.

“This is going to help out the school’s backpack program,” said Wallace. “So we want people to bring things for kids that they can cook on their own without their parent’s help.”

Wallace said the event was also held to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.

“That's the leading killer of women is heart disease so we've asked everyone to wear red to promote women's health,” said Wallace.

Wallace added that she also wanted this event to inspire other groups out there to donate to other backpack programs in need.

