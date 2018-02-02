Brookland Fire Dept. adds to their fleet - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Brookland Fire Dept. adds to their fleet

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

The Brookland Fire Department has a new set of wheels to add to their fleet.

According to Chief Steve Beck, they recently purchased a 2017 Ford service truck for $47,000.

They also received a $42,000 loan from Evolve Bank to make this happen.  

The truck will be used to respond to medical and motor vehicle accidents and transportation to classes and meetings.

Beck said the goal was to replace a 37-year-old 1981 Ford van they've been using for the last 25 years.

The purchase will allow the department to maintain their ISO rating of class 4 as well as help with serving 8,000 Craighead County citizens.

Beck said they are very thankful for the support of the community.

