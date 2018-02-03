Man, 6-year-old killed in house fire

Authorities have named the two people who died in a house fire in Hayti Heights early Saturday.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, Benny McFarren, 67, and six-year-old Carmellow Robinson were killed in the fire while two others were injured.

Greenwell said Saturday morning that Pemiscot County 911 got a call about the fire around 4:10 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 100 block of Rappaport Street.

Hayti firefighters arrived at the scene and as deputies arrived, they were advised there were fatalities, Greenwell said.

"Upon extinguishing the fire, two bodies were located near the front door; that of an adult and one child," Greenwell said in a statement. "It was also determined that two 16-year-olds escaped the fire with minor injuries."

The preliminary investigation indicates no foul play, authorities said.

Greenwell said autopsies on both McFarren and Robinson are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

