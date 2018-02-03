Two dead, two injured in house fire

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, two people were killed and two others were injured early Saturday in a house fire in Hayti Heights.

Greenwell said in a media release that Pemiscot County 911 got a call about the fire around 4:10 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 100 block of Rappaport Street.

Hayti firefighters arrived at the scene and as deputies arrived, they were advised there were fatalities, Greenwell said.

"Upon extinguishing the fire, two bodies were located near the front door; that of an adult and one child," Greenwell said in a statement. "It was also determined that two 16-year-olds escaped the fire with minor injuries."

The preliminary investigation indicates no foul play and names are not being released at this time, pending notification of family, authorities said.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android