AMBER Alert issued for missing child in Washington County

According to the Arkansas State Police, the Washington County Sheriff's Department has requested a Level 1 AMBER Alert for Connor Roland Cannon.

The child is six years old, is a white male, 4'3", weighs 63 pounds. blue eyes, with short blonde hair. Cannon was reported missing at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sonora in Washington County.

Authorities say the custodial guardians ran outside and saw a gray or silver four-door sedan passenger car drive away from the residence. The child was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and no shoes.

ASP said Saturday that the silver sedan was involved in a minor accident in Westville, Okla. and that two female suspects, who were with a child fitting Cannon's description were seen walking toward Stillwell, Okla.

Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts can call the Washington County Sheriff's Department at 479-790-6603.

