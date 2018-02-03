Washington County Sheriff's Dept. inactivated AMBER Alert - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Washington County Sheriff's Dept. inactivated AMBER Alert

Connor Roland Cannon (Source: Arkansas State Police) Connor Roland Cannon (Source: Arkansas State Police)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

According to the Arkansas State Police, the Washington County Sheriff's Department inactivated the previous Level 1 AMBER Alert.

The television station in Little Rock, KATV, reported the Washington County Sheriff's Department said 6-year-old Connor Roland Cannon has been found safe in Adair County, Oklahoma.

No other details were given.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department had requested a Level 1 AMBER Alert for Connor Roland Cannon earlier Saturday. 

The child is six years old, is a white male, 4'3", weighs 63 pounds. blue eyes, with short blonde hair. Cannon was reported missing at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sonora in Washington County. 

Authorities say the custodial guardians ran outside and saw a gray or silver four-door sedan passenger car drive away from the residence. The child was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and no shoes. 

ASP said Saturday that the silver sedan was involved in a minor accident in Westville, Okla. and that two female suspects, who were with a child fitting Cannon's description were seen walking toward Stillwell, Okla. 

Arkansas State Police sent an email update around 9:30 p.m. stating the sheriff's department had inactivated the alert.

