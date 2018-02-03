Osceola police investigate car theft

Osceola police are looking for a suspect in connection with a car theft from the Walmart parking lot Saturday morning. (Source: Osceola Police Department)

According to Jerry Hamilton with the Osceola Police Department, the victim went to police around 9:30 a.m. Saturday and said his 2004 black GMC Crew Cab pickup truck had been stolen from the Walmart parking lot.

The victim said that the truck did not have a license plate yet because he had just bought it and had not had the time to register the vehicle, Hamilton said. The victim also said he had gone to Walmart Friday to buy some things, but when he returned to the truck, it would not start.

The victim had someone pick him up and take him home.

However, on Saturday, he had a family member go by and check to see if the vehicle was still there. It was not and the victim then called the police, Hamilton said.

According to Hamilton, Osceola police then went to Walmart to look at surveillance video of the parking lot where the truck had been left.

"After reviewing the video, it was determined that at about 7:30 a.m., 2-3-18, a gold colored Cadillac SUV parked beside the truck. Three occupants of the Cadillac exited their car and cased the truck, even opening a door," Hamilton said in a statement. "The three occupants, a white female, two black males, one of very light complexion, then went into Walmart. Approximately 20 minutes later, the three left the store and returned to their vehicle, Both males then entered the truck, cranked it and drove off with the Cadillac, driven by the white female, following it."

Anyone with information on the case can call Osceola police at 870-563-5213.

