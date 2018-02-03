Church finds way to better secure congregation

A church in Oak Grove tightened up on security Saturday.

Members of Oak Grove Pentecostal told Region 8 News they have had a few minor incidents in the past that led them to hold a church seminar.

The church requested Arkansas Tactical Options to lead the group and help them better prepare a security plan.

They trained all day, and one woman said the church is definitely better prepared for any situation that may arise.

"I think it gave most of us a reality check today about how things can happen and how quickly they can happen,” Dawn Sims, a church member said. “So, I would definitely recommend the training."

This is the first time members have held a security seminar.

They worked on drills and techniques and learned how to respond to threatening situations, including how to disarm someone.

At the end of the day, church leaders hope they never have to use the training, but take comfort knowing they are better prepared.

