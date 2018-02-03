Siblings meet for first time in 63 years

A pair of siblings met for the first time in over 60 long years in Jonesboro Saturday.

After decades of never knowing his sister, Gary Orman and his family thought they would never meet until recently.

The two lived just an hour and a half apart with his sister, Luann living in Sherwood and Gary right here in Jonesboro.

Many happy tears were shed as they met in Orman’s driveway.

"Unbelievable, really and 63 years is a long time,” Orman said. “Just feel like it's not real."

"Overwhelmed, overjoyed, I can't even, it's like I said just a minute ago I'm never at a loss for words and I'm at a loss for words,” Luann said.

For years Orman’s family searched for his biological sister.

In the 1950s, Gary's parents gave Luann up for adoption, just a few years later the two married and gave birth to Gary.

After they went on to have several more children, sadly Gary's parents died when he was still a child.

However, the memory of Luann lived on through Gary's Aunt Ann.

"I've always thought about her, I've always wondered about her. Wondered if she was ok, if she was in a good home,” Orman said.

After several failed attempts at locating Luann, Gary's family had given up hope.

But in September 2017, Luann began her journey to find them.

"I think that this was God's plan and I just as recent as June I lost the last member of my adoptive family,” Luann said. “I knew that it was time to take this step."

This week, she finally got the news she had been waiting for. On Saturday, her family welcomed her with open arms.

Gary said he's looking forward to getting to know his new sister after all these years.

"Never had a sister, so it's going to have to be something to learn how to do have a sister,” he said. “I think I can do that though.”

"I think you can too,” Luann said to her brother.



Next week, the family plans to have a reunion so that extended family can meet Luann.

Luann can't wait for the reunion and her children are also excited to meet more of their biological family.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.