Silver Advisory canceled for Missouri man

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Oregon County, Missouri Sheriff's Department canceled the Endangered Silver Advisory for a Missouri man.

In a news alert, the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Eugene Roy Huskey, 73, was located safe in Boone County.

The Oregon County, Missouri Sheriff's Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Huskey early Sunday.

According to a media release, Eugene Roy Huskey is 73 years old, is 5'10", weighs 200 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a flannel shirt, a jacket with a check design with hood and jeans.

Huskey suffers from hypoglycemia, dementia, Alzheimer's and has a heart issue, officials say. He was reported missing around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities believed he was driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Missouri license plate of 29A9EK, with a silver cap. Huskey does have a cabin on Reemes Road near Centralia, Mo., and it is believed he may have taken Missouri 19 to Highway 60 to U.S. 63 to Rolla, Mo. to Interstate 70.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled the advisory around 7 p.m. Sunday.

