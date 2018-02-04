Silver Advisory issued for missing Missouri man

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Oregon County, Missouri Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to a media release, Eugene Roy Huskey is 73 years old, is 5'10", weighs 200 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a flannel shirt, a jacket with a check design with hood and jeans.

Huskey suffers from hypoglycemia, dementia, Alzheimer's and has a heart issue, officials say. He was last seen around noon Saturday and reported missing around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities believe he was driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Missouri license plate of 29A9EK, with a silver cap. Huskey does have a cabin on Reemes Road near Centralia, Mo., and it is believed he may have taken Missouri 19 to Highway 60 to U.S. 63 to Rolla, Mo. to Interstate 70.

Anyone with information on Huskey's whereabouts can call the Oregon County Sheriff's Department at 417-778-7888.

