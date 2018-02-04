Super Bowl party raises money for St. Jude

A Super Bowl party was held for a good cause on Sunday.

The 25th annual St. Jude S'travaganza raised more than $500,000 for the hospital.

The event included a silent auction, plenty of food and a view of the game on more than 50 TV screens scattered throughout the party.

Fred and Susan Cathcart founded the event in 1994 in memory of their daughter Donna.

She was a patient at the hospital, and the Cathcarts said they are grateful that her memory is living on through the fundraiser.

The party continues to draw huge crowds each year and has overwhelming community support.

"Every last penny goes straight to St. Jude's it all goes to help the kids treat children from all over the world," said Susan Cathcart. "The money we raise might save a life of a child you know."

She said years ago when they founded the party they never dreamed it would become such a big event.

"The first year we raised $14,300 and this year we're on track to raise a half a million dollars, and that will put us over 5 million dollars for the 25 years," she said.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.