Fire displaces family with multiple children from home - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

(Source: Cave City Fire/Rescue Facebook Page) (Source: Cave City Fire/Rescue Facebook Page)
CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

Cave City fire officials fought a blaze at a home that housed a large family with children.

According to Justin Wilson with the Cave City Fire Department, a home on the 200-block of East South Street went up in flames shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The family, including multiple children, got out of the home safely, and the Red Cross contacted them.

Wilson said firefighters saved some valuable items in the home; however, it has significant water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

