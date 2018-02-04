Fire displaces family with multiple children from home

Cave City fire officials fought a blaze at a home that housed a large family with children.

According to Justin Wilson with the Cave City Fire Department, a home on the 200-block of East South Street went up in flames shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The family, including multiple children, got out of the home safely, and the Red Cross contacted them.

Wilson said firefighters saved some valuable items in the home; however, it has significant water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

