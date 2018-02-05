Little Rock Police Department graduates 22 new officers

After more than six months of training, the Little Rock Police Department has 22 new officers on the streets.

According to KATV, the city knows they've been severely understaffed and worked hard to find and train the new recruits.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said, "We're gonna have more police officers on the streets protecting our citizens and making sure we've got an opportunity for safety in our community."

The department has another class of 25 starting later this month.

They will also be adding a traffic squad which is a group of eight people who will investigate non-injury car accidents.

The goal is to ultimately free up more officers to patrol the streets.

You can read about some of the new officers and their experiences, here.

