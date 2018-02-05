Registered sex offender website doesn't list all offenders - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Registered sex offender website doesn't list all offenders

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

An Arkansas online registry that's supposed to help you identify registered sex offenders in your area might not include all offenders.

You can find out if anyone in your neighborhood is a registered sex offender through the Arkansas Crime Information Center's website.

The catch is while most people who are registered are on the website's map some are not.

Paula Stitz is the manager of the state's sex offender registry and spoke with KATV about the issue.

She says offenders the courts rule moderate or high risk, or who are considered sexually dangerous, will be indicated on the map.

"If the offender was 18 or older by the time of the crime and the victim was 14 or younger at the time of the crime, we are allowed to put those on our website," Stitz said.

But if they are a level one offender, someone who to little or no risk of committing a crime, they will not be on the site.

This also goes for minors under the age of 14. If they're over that age and have sex with an adult they wouldn't be on the website.

If you're interested in seeing your neighborhood, go to the ACIC website.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

