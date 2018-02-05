Community remembers man killed in suspected drunk driving crash

A central Arkansas community is mourning the death of a 21-year-old man who was killed in a car crash Monday.

According to KARK, police believe the driver of that car was under the influence of alcohol when that crash occurred.

Now, residents in Bauxite and former classmates of Zack Turner are sharing their feelings of loss after learning of his death.

Fellow Bauxite graduate Kris Hudson says Zack was a very positive young man. "We were more like a family," Hudson described. "[Zack] made everyone laugh."

Kaylee Lawrence, a close friend of Turner's, says her heart breaks over the thought of not seeing him again and now grapples the thought of "one of my best friends is gone because of drunk driving."

Russellville police arrested the driver, Alex Harper, who graduated with Turner and one of his friends.

Hudson says this serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of driving drunk, "It's just not worth it."

Hudson adding, "It doesn't just affect one person, it affects so many people."

