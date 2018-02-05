Man arrested for drugs, multiple firearms - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man arrested for drugs, multiple firearms

Roy Cooksey (Source: Independence Co. Jail via Vinelink) Roy Cooksey (Source: Independence Co. Jail via Vinelink)
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A man in Independence County faces charges after investigators say they found drugs and guns at his home.

According to a news release from the Independence County Sheriff's Department, a search warrant was executed on Feb. 2 at Roy Cooksey's residence on Hutchinson Mountain. The 16th Judicial Drug Task Force was also involved in serving the warrant.

Deputies found multiple firearms, drug paraphernalia, and about 28 grams of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's department.

In addition, "multiple baggies, commonly used in packaging methamphetamine for resale and digital scales were discovered in the residence."

Cooksey was taken to the sheriff's department and is being charged with the following:

  • Maintaining a drug premise
  • Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
  • Possession of a firearm by certain person
  • Possession of meth with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

