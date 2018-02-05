JPD: Stop sharing child pornography

The Jonesboro Police Department delivered a strong message Monday on social media: Stop sharing child pornography.

JPD said in the post that “numerous concerned citizens” have sent them a “disturbing video” showing a young child being abused.

“We want to let everyone know that we have detectives working very hard to identify these people,” JPD said. “If they are in our jurisdiction, we will work to prosecute those responsible.”

Having said that, JPD asked people to “Stop sharing the video with us.”

While the intent might be good, they say sharing such a video is a felony and can be prosecuted.

“Please, do not share the video,” the post continued. “And if you have it in your messenger account or elsewhere, delete it.”

