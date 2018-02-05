Woman killed, police officer hurt in Arkansas house fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman killed, police officer hurt in Arkansas house fire

LINCOLN, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was killed and a police officer was injured after a house fire in northwest Arkansas.
    
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the fire broke out Sunday night in Lincoln, about 145 miles (233 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman who died, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
    
Lincoln Police Chief Russell Morphis says assistant chief Tony Lee was hurt when he tried to get into the home to save the woman.
    
Morphis says Lee's police uniform jacket was partially melted and his hair was singed. He says Lee was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and heat exposure and was released late Sunday.
    
Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com

