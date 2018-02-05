Corps schedules Tecumseh Park Public Workshop

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (USACE) - The Corps of Engineers' Mountain Home Project Office will hold a public workshop to present repair plans for Tecumseh Park from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Ozark County Senior Center, 516 County Road 800, Gainesville, Mo.

The workshop will have informational boards and maps detailing the park repair plans. Representatives from the Mountain Home Project Office will be available to answers questions concerning the plans.

Public comments will be accepted in writing during the workshop or may be submitted by email to ceswl-mh@usace.army.mil through Feb. 20.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas on Norfork or Bull Shoals lakes visit https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.swl.usace.army.mil&d=DwIFAg&c=5tFkMILU9su6g0t-0MrHFg3aYZ2BYUqhX6yumu2dQGw&r=k7pJOR9PBk3KPXq-T82FBw&m=xZs5Pay6xbby21I7EdjFD2NV46SgewwM9NN4Rig7NqM&s=FbNJvXw7wIg9AL12eIsXyEdxZN4suSKZQ8GujNv76eU&e or call the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700, weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.