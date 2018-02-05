Lawsuit targets Arkansas hot-check court

SHERWOOD, Ark. (AP) - A new federal lawsuit mirrors a 2016 lawsuit that alleged a central Arkansas city and judge violated constitutional rights by effectively operating a debtor's prison with a court that imposed fines and jail time on people whose checks bounce.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of Tamatrice Williams, who both lawsuits allege was subjected to unconstitutional practices for years in the Sherwood court.



The 2016 suit was settled in a November agreement that states the court will stop jailing people who can't afford to pay court fines imposed for bouncing a check.



The new lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages against the city for Williams, whose hot-check case is still considered ongoing in state court.



An attorney for Sherwood says the city denies any alleged wrongdoing.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

