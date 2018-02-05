Couple face real charges for fake prescription

Pharmacy workers said the prescription was fake, but police say the charges a couple faces are very real.

Haywood Deandre Carpenter and Lilian Celadilla, both of Memphis, are accused of trying to get a fraudulent prescription filled Friday at the Highland Drive Walgreens.

After confirming with the doctor that the prescription was fake, employees called the police.

As an officer arrived at the scene the couple, who were waiting in the drive-thru, reportedly took off.

The officer managed to stop their vehicle at the intersection of Church Street and Campus Avenue.

As he was following the vehicle, the officer reportedly saw something being thrown from the car. After reviewing the dash camera footage, the returned to the area and located another wadded up prescription, the affidavit said.

On Monday, Carpenter and Celadilla appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge them both with fraud or deceit to procure a narcotic drug/forged prescription and tampering with physical evidence.

Carpenter is also charged with obstructing governmental operations after police allege he gave them a false name when they first asked for identification. Celadilla was also charged with driving on a suspended license.

The judge set each of their bonds at $10,000 cash/surety and ordered them to appear in circuit court on March 30.

