JPD warns of prosecution after child porn circulates on internet

You could be prosecuted if you share a disturbing video circulating on the internet, even if it’s shared with good intent.

The video, which has made its way to numerous law enforcement agencies across the country, shared on social media and sent to Region 8 News, shows a child being sexually abused.

Sergeant Cassie Brandon with Jonesboro Police Department said multiple people have shared it with them too.

“We’ve had people send it to us with the intent to let us know about it, trying to get these people identified, which we appreciate, but you cannot share things like that,” Brandon said.

Brandon asks people to simply deleted it, because if it’s in your possession you could be prosecuted.

“It’s not only being shared here with us at the police department, but people are sharing it amongst themselves to see if anyone knows who this child is or who the perpetrator is,” she said. “Technically it is a felony, we understand that the intent isn’t to further victimize this child, but that’s what happens for every share that it gets.” “It is a criminal offense.”

Not only sharing it, but having it in your messenger space or other places is also a criminal offense.

“We are aware of it, other law enforcement agencies are aware of it. It’s being investigated. Again, we appreciate people being concerned enough to help, but right now, it’s not helping,” Brandon said.

Jonesboro police have not taken criminal action in its jurisdiction, as far as people sharing the video.

However, Brandon said if people do not stop sharing it, JPD with look into taking further action.

The department is working with other law enforcement agencies around the country to identify the people in the video.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.