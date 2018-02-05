Crews raise final beam for new Blessed Sacrament church - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews raise final beam for new Blessed Sacrament church

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Blessed Sacrament church members watched and cheered as a milestone was accomplished Monday.

The church spent the day celebrating the final structural beam being placed at the tallest point of the new building.

Those in attendance signed the final beam, then watched as construction workers hoisted the beam to its destination.

Father Alphonse Gollapalli with Blessed Sacrament said it's exciting to see the new building coming together quickly.

"It's very exciting to me and to all the people. It means that we are progressing on time and soon we will have the house of God finished and we will have worship here," Gollapalli said.

Crews were also excited to hoist the final beam, but the project manager for Nabolz, Adam Seiter, said the day was incredibly special for him.

"I'm the project manager for Nabholz but I'm also a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. So it does, it means a lot to me," Seiter said. "You don't to build many Catholic churches. So, this is a big deal for me and my family."

According to Seiter, if the weather cooperates, crews hope to have the project done in time for Christmas mass.

