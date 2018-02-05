Detective on leave over handling of 2000 homicide case

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri police detective has been placed on administrative leave after a judge issued a scathing review of his handling of a 2000 homicide case and said a man serving a life sentence should be exonerated.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the city of Sikeston took the action against Detective John Blakely after Judge Darrell Missey found Friday that Blakely "is lacking in candor or competence, or both." Blakely has denied accusations against him in sworn testimony.



Missey was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to make a recommendation as part of a review of David Robinson's first-degree murder conviction in Sheila Box' shooting death in Sikeston.



Two state eyewitnesses in the case have recanted. Robinson says he was framed. It's unclear when the Supreme Court will rule.

