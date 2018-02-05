EAST Initiative announces finalists for Founder's Award

The EAST Initiative announced the five finalist schools for their Timothy R. Stephenson Founder’s Award, according to a news release.

Those schools, four of which are in Region 8, include Armorel High School, Cross County High School, Harrisburg Middle School, Mountain Home High School, and Don Roberts Elementary School in Little Rock.

The award represents the highest level of accomplishment for the school’s EAST program.

The award will be presented at the annual EAST conference on Mar. 14 in Hot Springs.

The Founder’s Award is made up of three categories:

Student Growth

Project sophistication and innovation

Community and collaboration

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.