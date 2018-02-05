Pocahontas home a total loss in morning fire

Pocahontas fire crews battled a house fire Monday morning.

According to Fire Chief Darrel Kester, crews were dispatched to a home on Highway 67 around 6:35 a.m.

Crews were on scene for about five hours.

The home is a total loss. Nobody was injured and Chief Kester said he was unsure if anyone was at home at the time of the fire.

