Boy Scouts to begin accepting girls in 2019

One of the oldest organizations in the country brought big changes at a recent cub scout meeting in California when a girl recited the boy scouts oath.

Pack 240 now welcomes girls as part of their pack, with the ability to wear the same uniforms and programs.

Jessica, the girl in the pack, could only watch her brother be in the pack for several years. But now, according to Trena, the mother, things are different.

"It's been a family pack, which, we involved all of the siblings all the time, so she's been a Cub Scout for the last five years as well," Trena said.

According to Trena, Jessica can now begin earning badges and progressing through the ranks.

This is just the first of several changes coming for the Boy Scouts of America, as they scouts will begin accepting girls in 2019.

