Flu-related deaths continue to rise across Arkansas

The number of flu-related deaths has increased in Arkansas, according to a report from Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK.

The number of deaths rose to 122, up from 94 last week.

The director of the Arkansas Department of Health told state lawmakers the this will be the deadliest flu season in 20 years.

Officials said about a third of those who have died from the flu this year had their flu shot.

