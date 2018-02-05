Candidate for governor holds meeting in Jonesboro

The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party gathered Monday for a meeting at Western Sizzlin, 2405 E Highland Dr, in Jonesboro, to meet a candidate for the state of Arkansas's next governor.

Running as a Republican candidate, Jan Morgan chatted with several residents while discussing her plans for the future of the state.

While she said she and Gov. Asa Hutchinson disagree on several major issues, one thing they don't disagree on is the hospitality offered in Jonesboro.

"I love Jonesboro. I have actually been here three times now and every time I have come I have had an amazingly warm welcome from the people," Morgan said.

The event was free and open to the public.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.