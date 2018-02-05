City allowing ASP troop to stay in armory while new building is being built

The city of Newport decided to help temporarily house Arkansas State Police Troop B’s headquarters while they build a new one.

Mayor David Stewart said ASP plans to demolish their current building and rebuild in the same location.

The city will allow ASP to stay in the National Guard Armory building free of charge until their project is finished.

Demolition is expected to start within the next month and construction of the new building will take nine months to a year to complete.

