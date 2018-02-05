Lake Poinsett renovation moving along

The renovation of Lake Poinsett is moving along but to many in Region 8, that project is moving slowly.

Right now, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is playing a waiting game before they can proceed with the actual refurbishing of the lake. Fishery Supervisor Brett Timmons says they're in limbo waiting for engineers to get back with them on the final cost for the project.

Engineers have been inspecting each shoreline, even using drones to help determine their elevation.

Timmons says there's a lot that goes into their work but expects them to turn in their findings by next week. He said things are still on schedule.

"Just hang in there," said Timmons. "We got it under control. It takes a lot of information to pull together to get an entire picture of what we need to do out there to repair the lake."

Timmons added if any business is interested in donating wooden pallets for their fish habitat to contact them.

He also said that the final cost has dropped too, as it was initially expected to cost $5 million to $8 million but now looks to cost around $4 million.

Right now, Timmons expects the project to begin late summer or early fall.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.