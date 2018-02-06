Little Rock hospital hit hard with flu

It's been one of the deadliest flu seasons this year with a reported 122 Arkansan's dying from the virus during this flu season.

Keep in mind, flu season generally runs from October 2017 through May 2018

According to KATV, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary has reported as much as 35 percent of their staff out with the flu.

Tabitha Childers with CHI St. Vincent said, "We always say it's a bad bug or virus when it starts taking the healthcare workers out."

"We tend to be a little bit tougher, we're exposed to a lot so we build up a good immunity but when we start getting sick we know it's a bad bug," Childers said.

While they take precautions like mandatory flu shots and wearing masks in patient care areas, other may be unnecessarily exposing others to the virus.

If you have to take a family member to the hospital, take as few people as possible.

To read more about how the virus is affecting other hospitals, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.