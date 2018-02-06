Amnesty program offered for Harrisburg District Court - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Amnesty program offered for Harrisburg District Court

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

If you have an outstanding warrant or outstanding fine through Harrisburg District Court, you may be able to receive help under a program announced Wednesday. 

According to a post on the Harrisburg Police Department Facebook page, Harrisburg District Court is offering an amnesty program from Feb. 26 through April 20. 

Under the program, a person may pay their fines in full and all contempt fees will be forgiven. If the person's offense requires a mandatory court appearance, the person will be given a future court date and all warrants will be cleared and a warrant fee will be forgiven. 

The person can pay the fines by cash, money order or by cashier check, but no checks will be accepted. 

No appointment is necessary and people can visit the Harrisburg District Court on North East Street between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to participate in the program. 

