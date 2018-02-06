ADE encourages students to take ACT at least twice

The Arkansas Department of Education is launching the "No Limits" campaign.

This is to push students not to limit themselves and take the ACT more than once.

ADE reports that students who took the test at least twice last year went from a score of 16.5 to around 21.

Sylvan Hills High School junior Timothy Espgo increased his score by seven points after the second test.

"My first ACT I made a 23, and the second time I took it I bumped up seven points to a 30," said Espgo.

While the junior year test is free, taking it multiple times is not.

If students qualify they can get up to two more tests for free by showing hardship and submitting the fee waiver request form.

