Parents may be sharing too much on social media

It’s just the norm these days to post pictures of your children on social media, but are all the posts putting your children at risk in the future?

In a report by The Atlantic, it states more than 80% of babies younger than two are already on social media in some way.

Some call it "sharenting."

Mentioning a child’s name and birthdate in a birth announcement on social media may seem harmless, but it could put the child at risk of identity theft later in life.

That is just one example discussed by Stacey Steinberg, a law professor, in a study called “Sharenting: Children’s Privacy in the Age of Social Media.”

In that study, she looks at the risks of sharing too much.

To see the full article click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.